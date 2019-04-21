Home Nation

Hope NIA understands Yasin Malik's position: Sajad Lone on JKLF chief's deteriorating health

Malik's sister on Saturday in a statement said that Malik was on hunger strike ever since the NIA shifted him to Delhi and following his deteriorating health was shifted to a hospital. 

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik (File | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone on Sunday expressed concern over the health of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and hoped the national investigation agency (NIA) understood his position.

Taking to Twitter, Lone said: "My thoughts are with Yasin Malik. He has had frail health all along which gets exacerbated with hunger strike. Hope investigating agencies understand Yasin Malik. Haven't met him for a decade. Politics apart-- have spent great moments with him".

Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had also voiced concern over Malik's health.

