Home Nation

'Will work for you even if you don't vote for me': Varun Gandhi tells Muslims

The comment comes days after his mother and Union minister Maneka Gandhi made communal remarks against a particular community.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi at an event in Chennai. (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)

By ANI

PILIBHIT: Days after his mother Maneka Gandhi was embroiled in a controversy for allegedly making communal remarks against a particular community, Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that it won't be a problem if Muslims will not vote for him.

"I want to say just one thing to my Muslim brothers. I will be very happy if you vote for me. But even if you don't, no problem at all. You can still come to me for your work (Aap fir bhi mujhse kam le lena)," he said while addressing an election rally here. "But if your sugar gets mixed with my tea, then my tea will become sweeter," he added.

His comments are in complete contrast to what her mother Maneka Gandhi had said. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on April 12 had said in a public address in Sultanpur that her win from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency was certain "with or without" the support of the Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once BJP is in power. "You have to recognise that this victory is sure without you and even with you, and you will have to spread the word," she said while addressing a rally in Sultanpur.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Emphasising that she had distributed Rs 1000 crore for Muslim institutions to flourish, she said: "You came to seek our help at the time of your need. But, if you say during election time that we will not vote for the BJP and instead vote for any other party which can defeat BJP, then it breaks our heart".

"I have already passed this election. But now if you have to lay the foundation for getting help then this is the right time to do so," Maneka Gandhi added while indirectly calling upon the Muslim community to vote for her. Varun Gandhi has been fielded by BJP from Pilibhit- a seat which he had won in 2009 and 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Maneka Gandhi Varun Gandhi Varun Gandhi Muslims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp