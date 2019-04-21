Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to be PM if Congress gets maximum number of seats: Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma said the PM Narendra Modi should apologise for not fulfilling the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country if the Congress gets the highest number of seats in the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his NDA government will face the same fate as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2004 when the BJP lost despite a robust 'India Shining' campaign.

"Leaders will decide who will be the next PM. It all depends on which party leads. If it is the Congress, then the next PM will be our chief Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"There are pre-poll alliances and also there is post-poll coalition. It will all depend on the results," he added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Predicting the BJP's performance in the ensuing general elections, Sharma said, "This question was put before us in 2004 when a far better PM, in the form of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was there but what happened? India Shining lost. The same is going to happen now."

"I am not an astrologer but one thing I can tell you is that Modi will not become PM and the BJP will be defeated. Congress will get a high number of seats," he claimed.

"The question today is what is the narrative? Is the PM promising anything to the people? Is the PM not supposed to give an account of what he has done in the last five years?" Sharma questioned.

Sharma said the PM should apologise for not fulfilling the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

ALSO READ: Objections raised on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship details in affidavit

He also alleged that PM and the BJP were resorting to emotional pleas in their campaign.

"They are playing with the emotions of people. It is a matter of shame. For the first time in the history of this country, the PM is using the armed forces for a partisan political agenda. He should be condemned for it," he alleged.

"The Indian Army does not belong to the Narendra Modi government. It belongs to the people and nation. They have insulted the martyrdom and sacrifice of our soldiers," he added.

He said the BJP need not give lessons to the Congress on fighting terrorism as the country's oldest party had lost two prime ministers - Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi- in this fight.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rajya Sabha Congress Anand Sharma Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 

