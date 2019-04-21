Rajasthan: Abducted Rajput bride rescued from Dehradun; six arrested so far

By PTI

JAIPUR: The newlywed bride who was abducted by a group of armed men on gunpoint in Rajasthan's Sikar district has been rescued from Dehradun, police said Sunday.

Two more arrests have been made in the case, they said.

Four persons had been arrested earlier.

A police team along with the bride and prime accused Ankit Sevda and accomplice Vikas Bhambu have reached Sikar, officials said.

The accused men were arrested from a court premises in Dehradun on Saturday, Sikar SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the bride and accused Ankit Sevda knew each other.

The bride will be handed over to family members after her statement is recorded.

On Wednesday last, newlywed bride Hansa was abducted by a group of armed men on gunpoint near Rambakshpura under Dhod Police Station area in Sikar district.

At the time, the bride along with her husband and others were on the way to their house.

Following the abduction, members of the Rajput community had protested, demanding early arrest of the accused.