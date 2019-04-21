Home Nation

Sovereign guarantee from India needed for financial assistance to Jaitapur project: EDF

The NPCIL, a PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, operates over 20 nuclear reactors in the country.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

India flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: French major EDF, which has got the contract for building reactors for the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, has said India will have to provide a sovereign guarantee to two other state-run firms of France for providing financial assistance for the project.

The EDF, which will construct the country's largest nuclear power park comprising six atomic power reactors of 1,650-MW each in coastal Maharashtra, had submitted a techno-commercial offer to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) in December last year.

The NPCIL, a PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, operates over 20 nuclear reactors in the country.

India is yet to respond to the techno-commercial offer, sources said.

Replying to a question on the financial aspect of the project, Vakis Ramany, Senior Vice President at EDF, in an e-mail interview to PTI, said the total cost of the project is "confidential and may not be disclosed" at this stage.

He said EDF would only act as the EPR technology provider and not be an investor itself but would facilitate financing discussions as much as possible.

"Capital contributions from NPCIL and lenders will secure financing. Under a French government export credit scheme supported by two well-established French financial institutions, namely BPI France and SFIL, lenders and banks will provide a significant portion of the required loans. A sovereign guarantee from the Government of India should secure the whole package," Ramany said.

Both BPI France and SFIL are French government-owned financial institutions.

Loan is a major component of EDF and NPCIL negotiations. It will have an impact on the pricing of the project and tariff for the electricity generated from the plant.

Incidentally, while negotiating the Rafale fighter jet deal, France had given a 'Letter of Comfort' to India instead of sovereign guarantee, a move that was criticised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India while auditing the aircraft deal.

Ramany also declined to divulge the tariff per unit. According to the initial negotiations carried out by Areva, which was later taken over by EDF, India is looking at a tariff of Rs 6.50 per/unit when the plant starts generating electricity.

"Our pricing assumptions are of a commercially confidential nature. The offer is currently under review. It would be premature at this stage to provide numbers. Our focus is to make sure that electricity generated remains competitive over decades," he said.

The six EPRs will be able to produce more than 75 terawatt (TWh) per year which is enough energy to power 70 million Indian households based on current energy consumption, he claimed.

In response to the concerns over clauses under the Civil Liability Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act 2010, often cited as very stringent by foreign nuclear companies, Ramany said India should offer a level of protection equivalent to that in other countries.

"In 2016 India signed the international convention on nuclear civil liability, referred to as CSC. This has improved EDF's ability to define suitable contractual terms and gave confidence in carrying out discussions.

"Considering the way we operate in other countries, we need a liability regime that offers a level of protection equivalent to that in other countries. We are in a constructive process with the Indian administration," he said.

One of the reasons behind delay in signing the General Framework Agreement (GFA) was non-completion of Flamanville 3 reactor in France, which has been the reference plant for the Jaitapur project.

Without an operating reference plant, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), the nuclear power watchdog in the country, will not give go-ahead to the project.

"Flamanville 3 is currently in the testing phase that will lead to the fuel loading in the fourth quarter of this year," he said.

The Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant was envisaged under the Indo-French nuclear deal signed in 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EDF Jaitapur project India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp