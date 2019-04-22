Home Nation

DAE chief KN Vyas says 12 more nuclear plants in India soon

MUMBAI: India will soon have 12 more nuclear plants soon to improve the power situation and ensure there is a free flow of uninterrupted power supply for both industries and residential use, a statement issued on Monday here quoted Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), KN Vyas, as saying.

"Nuclear technology helps in betterment of lives through varied usages and is an irreplaceable source of clean, pollution-free energy," the statement quoted Vyas, who is also the Atomic Energy Commission of India's Chairman, as saying at the 11th International Forum AtomExpo 2019, sponsored by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, held in Sochi, Russia, recently.

He said the founder of Indian nuclear programme, Homi J. Bhabha, had envisaged that nuclear technology is going to be "very essential" and not just in the power sector but for other societal uses intended for betterment of life.

"We believe that when it comes to clean energy, there is no substitute to nuclear energy as it is sustainable and without interruption, one can have clean energy," the statement said citing the Secretary's remarks.

Citing the record run of Kaiga Nuclear Power Station, he said a small unit of indigenously-developed 220-250MW reaction has completed 962 days of uninterrupted run at about 99.3 per cent capacity and the amount of electricity it has generated is "tremendous".

Vyas said the first stage of India's indigenous nuclear power programme has now attained maturity with 18 operating Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).

The AtomExpo was held in Sochi with the the motto this year being 'Nuclear for better life', with over 3,600 participants from 74 countries in attendance, including new ones like Qatar, Bahrain and Nicaragua.

"Peaceful atom is associated with all aims and goals fo the UN Sustainable Development Program. The Forum became a space for discussing the latest technologies thus ensuring a base for the future of the planet," said Rosatom State Corporation Director-General Alexey Likhachev.

In a message, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the AtomExpo in advancing the stature of the country in the field of nuclear technology.

Vyas added that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned 10 PHWRs in fleet mode, besides plans afoot for constructing two light water reactors.

Indian industry has gained a lot through the process, nuclear energy and instruments require a guided and systematic way of manufacturing and quality assurance which raises the standard of industry participating in the manufacturing of equipment, he added.

Nuclear technology is not only intended for generating power, but is also useful for doctors and scientists and huge improvement in technological innovations in the medical field has cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy feel better by up to 60 per cent.

