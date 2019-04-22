Home Nation

Lokpal to work from Delhi's 5-star luxury 'The Ashok' hotel

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal.

Published: 22nd April 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Pinaki Ghose takes oath as the first Lokpal of India on 23 March 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Justice Pinaki Ghose takes oath as the first Lokpal of India on 23 March 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, will work from a five-star luxury hotel in Delhi, officials said Monday.

The Lokpal chairperson, all of its eight members and support staff are being allocated space in the hotel premises, they said.

"The office of Lokpal will work from 'The Ashok' hotel in Chanakyapuri here," the officials said, adding that it would act as its temporary office.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal.

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.

READ MORE | Lokpal: The journey has just begun

Former chief justices of different high courts, Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi, took oath as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were sworn-in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members.

According to the rules, there is provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel.

Of these, four need to be judicial members.

A high-level selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended the appointments of the chairperson and members of the Lokpal.

Justice Ghose, 66, retired as the Supreme Court judge in May 2017.

He had last served as member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Lokpal Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

Not less than 50 per cent of the members of the Lokpal panel shall be from among the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities and women, according to the rules.

Upon selection, the chairperson and members shall hold office for a term of five years or till they attain 70 years of age.

The Lokpal selection committee is headed by the prime minister and has as its members -- Lok Sabha speaker, leader of the opposition in the lower house, chief justice of India or a judge of the apex court nominated by him, and an eminent jurist nominated by the president or any other member.

Kovind had nominated former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi as "eminent jurist" as the member of the panel against the vacancy arising following the death of senior advocate P P Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lokpal The Ashok hotel Pinaki Chandra Ghose

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp