98 per cent Indians will prefer sustainable stays in next 1 year

By PTI

MUMBAI: With sustainable stays gaining popularity, 98 percent of Indian travellers said they intend to stay at least once in an eco-friendly or green accommodation in the coming one year, according to a survey.

Moreover, about 90 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to book an accommodation knowing it was eco-friendly, whether they were looking for a sustainable stay or not, according to '2019 sustainable travel report' by global travel e-commerce company Booking.com.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Booking.com research has seen this figure trending up, from 62 percent in 2016 to 65 percent in 2017 and 68 percent in 2018.

The research was done among 18,077 adult respondents who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months across 18 markets including Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, UK, USA.

"It is essential for everyone in the travel ecosystem including the travellers to join hands for sustainable tourism to gain momentum and to drive meaningful change.

In its fourth consecutive year, the report highlights the shift in outlook of travellers who increasingly want to make environment friendly choices while travelling," Booking.com country manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives Ritu Mehrotra said.

The report noted that travellers would be more encouraged if there were economic incentives offered such as tax breaks, when choosing eco-friendly options (51 percent).

This is closely followed by online booking sites offering a sustainable or eco-friendly filter option (61 percent), it added.

When it comes to in-destination experiences, over half (55 percent) Indian respondents said they now alter behaviours to be more sustainable while travelling, like walking, riding a bike or hiking whenever possible.

Over 80 percent of Indian travellers said they are seeking authentic experiences that are representative of the local culture, while more than half (53 percent) request that travel companies offer tips on how to be more sustainable while travelling.

Nearly 79 percent of respondents said if there was an option to offset the carbon footprint on their vacation accommodation, they would do it, the report added.