Cow body wants firms to produce bio-fertiliser

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog or National Cow Commission will suggest the new government at the Centre to make it mandatory for companies like KRIBHCO and IFFCO to manufacture 10 per cent bio-fertilizers from cow dung and cow urine out of their total annual production.

It will also propose incentives for private fertilizer companies for producing bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides from the cow dung and cow urine.

The combined effect of the proposals, the Aayog argues, would significantly reduce country's dependence on imported fertilizer and save the precious foreign exchange.

"It will ensure proper use of cow dung and cow urine. We are importing almost 92 per cent of the chemical fertilizer. Production of organic fertilizer would reduce the import and save foreign exchange.

"It (mandatory production of bio-fertilizer) would change the mindset of people as they would find it remunerative enough to do dairy farming and other related activities," Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Ballabhbhai Kathiria told IANS.

"It will have positive and long-lasting effect on the economy," he added.

Once the new government comes to the power and budgetary works start, the proposal would be moved through the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet last February approved setting up of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.

The efforts of Aayog are expected to result in increased growth of livestock sector benefiting women and marginal farmers.

Asked about difficulties in sourcing of cow dung for manufacturing bio-fertilizer, Kathiria said it won't be a problem given that there are 1,000 goshalas and Pinjarapoles (shelters where aged and sick farm animals are kept) in the country which have at least 1,000 cows.

"So, raw material would be readily available. Just like milk is collected from villages and brought to cities, cow-dung and cow urine would be collected using (suitable) vehicles. Then it will go to the manufacturing plants," the Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman said.

Kathiria argued that the move would reduce distress in the farm sector besides giving major push to organic farming that will create a healthy India.