Home Nation

Cow body wants firms to produce bio-fertiliser

National Cow Commission will propose incentives for private fertilizer companies for producing bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides from the cow dung and cow urine.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

cows

Image of cows used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog or National Cow Commission will suggest the new government at the Centre to make it mandatory for companies like KRIBHCO and IFFCO to manufacture 10 per cent bio-fertilizers from cow dung and cow urine out of their total annual production.

It will also propose incentives for private fertilizer companies for producing bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides from the cow dung and cow urine.

The combined effect of the proposals, the Aayog argues, would significantly reduce country's dependence on imported fertilizer and save the precious foreign exchange.

"It will ensure proper use of cow dung and cow urine. We are importing almost 92 per cent of the chemical fertilizer. Production of organic fertilizer would reduce the import and save foreign exchange.

"It (mandatory production of bio-fertilizer) would change the mindset of people as they would find it remunerative enough to do dairy farming and other related activities," Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Ballabhbhai Kathiria told IANS.

"It will have positive and long-lasting effect on the economy," he added.

Once the new government comes to the power and budgetary works start, the proposal would be moved through the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet last February approved setting up of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.

The efforts of Aayog are expected to result in increased growth of livestock sector benefiting women and marginal farmers.

Asked about difficulties in sourcing of cow dung for manufacturing bio-fertilizer, Kathiria said it won't be a problem given that there are 1,000 goshalas and Pinjarapoles (shelters where aged and sick farm animals are kept) in the country which have at least 1,000 cows.

"So, raw material would be readily available. Just like milk is collected from villages and brought to cities, cow-dung and cow urine would be collected using (suitable) vehicles. Then it will go to the manufacturing plants," the Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman said.

Kathiria argued that the move would reduce distress in the farm sector besides giving major push to organic farming that will create a healthy India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog National Cow Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp