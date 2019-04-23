Hearing on sexual harassment charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi violated procedure, says SC Bar Association

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday called the unprecedented hearing by a three-judge bench following sexual harassment allegations against the Chief Justice of India by a former apex court employee, a violation of the procedure established by law.

The association has requested the full court of the SC to take necessary steps, as may be required by law, in such cases.

It further said in a statement that without prejudice to any inquiry which may be initiated as above, the full court should collate all the materials and facts with regard to the allegations from electronic, print, social media and other available sources, which may be considered in its next meeting.

Echoing the same sentiments, Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) also expressed deep reservations against the procedural impropriety shown by the CJI in dealing with the allegations against him and said they should be dealt with in accordance to the established procedure.

The top court lawyers’ body said, “The allegation of the ex-employee of the Supreme Court have to be dealt with as per the established procedure of law and law must be applied in each and every case uniformly.”

The allegations had cropped up against the CJI on April 20 prompting him to convene an urgent extraordinary hearing in which he asserted that the charges by a former apex court staffer were unbelievable and part of a conspiracy by some bigger force to deactivate the CJI’s office. He also termed the allegations a bid to silence judiciary.