Home Nation

Hearing on sexual harassment charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi violated procedure, says SC Bar Association

The association has requested the full court of the SC to take necessary steps, as may be required by law, in such cases.

Published: 23rd April 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday called the unprecedented hearing by a three-judge bench following sexual harassment allegations against the Chief Justice of India by a former apex court employee, a violation of the procedure established by law.

The association has requested the full court of the SC to take necessary steps, as may be required by law, in such cases.

It further said in a statement that without prejudice to any inquiry which may be initiated as above, the full court should collate all the materials and facts with regard to the allegations from electronic, print, social media and other available sources, which may be considered in its next meeting.

Echoing the same sentiments, Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) also expressed deep reservations against the procedural impropriety shown by the CJI in dealing with the allegations against him and said they should be dealt with in accordance to the established procedure.

The top court lawyers’ body said, “The allegation of the ex-employee of the Supreme Court have to be dealt with as per the established procedure of law and law must be applied in each and every case uniformly.”

The allegations had cropped up against the CJI on April 20 prompting him to convene an urgent extraordinary hearing in which he asserted that the charges by a former apex court staffer were unbelievable and part of a conspiracy by some bigger force to deactivate the CJI’s office. He also termed the allegations a bid to silence judiciary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Bar Association Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp