Is Pakistan keeping nuclear weapons for Eid: Mehbooba’s retort to PM Modi

Mehbooba said India did Balakot (air strikes deep inside Pakistan on February 26) and Pakistan retaliated the next day.

Published: 23rd April 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on nuclear weapons saying, “Does Pakistan have nukes for Eid?”.

“Pakistan has also got nuclear weapons.  Has Pakistan kept their nuclear weapons for Eid?” Mehbooba asked reporters on sidelines of party function in south Kashmir.

She was reacting to a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every other day Pakistan says, “We’ve nuclear button, we’ve nuclear button. What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali?”

Mehbooba said India did Balakot (air strikes deep inside Pakistan on February 26) and Pakistan retaliated the next day.

“If India hasn’t kept the nuclear bomb for Diwali, it is obvious that Pakistan has not kept theirs for Eid. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this,” Mehbooba had earlier tweeted.

Leaders of the Congress also hit out at Modi, calling it “boastful”. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh criticised Modi’s remark as being “irresponsible”.      

