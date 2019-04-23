Kolkata Diary

pranab mondal By

Express News Service

Tiger killed in Sunderbans

A Royal Bengal Tiger was found dead with a snare around its waist in the Sunderbans recently, and forest officials suspect poachers killed the animal. A team of forest officials was attacked when they raided a village in the area while searching for suspected poachers. It was the first reported tiger death in the Sunderbans in four years, and the first unnatural death of a tiger there since 2008. Commercial poaching is almost absent in the area because of the unpredictable terrain.

Court: Bank can’t deny loan over Aadhaar

The Calcutta High Court has ruled in favour of a woman without fingers on her left hand who had approached it after a bank refused to sanction a bank loan for her as she had failed to provide her Aadhaar card. The woman told the bank officials that she had lost her fingers in an explosion, but the officials refused to pay heed to her plight. Impressions of 10 fingers are required to be eligible to get an Aaadhaar card, and her application was rejected by the authorities. The woman moved the high court last week and the judge ruled that the bank could not reject her application just because she had not produced her Aadhaar card.

Flyovers to end commuters’ woes

The daily commute in Kolkata will be put on the fast track soon as the state government has decided to construct four more flyovers in the city. The thoroughfares in the city get choked during peak traffic hours. A three-kilometre-long flyover from Ultadanga to Girish Park, with an arm from Kankurgachi, will come up because the present road remains choked with slow-moving vehicles. Three other flyovers would be constructed at Sector V in Salt Lake, Ruby Crossing on EM Bypass, and at Jadavpur.

JU alumni association to open US chapter

The alumni association of Jadavpur University has decided to start a chapter in the US on the lines of one run by former students of IIT Kharagpur. The association of IIT Kharagpur gives students and researchers scholarships for pursuing higher studies in the US. The JU alumni foundation will be headquartered in California. The foundation, in association with the alumni chapter on the JU campus, would screen students based on their performance in courses they have pursued at the university, the details of the internship or project, and the profile of the host institute.