Lok Sabha elections 2019 third phase: Amit Shah casts vote in Gandhinagar, says every vote can take nation ahead

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, cast his vote here on Tuesday and urged people to exercise their democratic right for ensuring the country's security and boosting the economy.

After casting his vote at a polling booth located in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city, which comes under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, he asked people to participate in "this festival of democracy".

"There is great enthusiasm among voters for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls across the country. I have learnt that people are also participating with enthusiasm in all 26 seats in Gujarat," he said.

Appealing people to come out and vote, he said, "Your one vote can provide security to the country. Your one vote can make the country more capable. Your one vote can make the country prosperous and lead it on the path of development."

"It is my appeal to the youth as well as first-time voters that you need to vote for building India's future. You should vote for ensuring the security of the country and to boost the economy," he added.

After casting his vote, the senior BJP leader offered prayers at the Kameshwar Mahadev Temple located near the polling booth.

Earlier, Shah accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he went to cast his vote at a polling booth set up at a school in Ranip area of the city.

Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat is being held in a single phase on Tuesday.