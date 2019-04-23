Soon, dentists can practise as general physicians after bridge course

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s top advisory body, Niti Aayog, has agreed to a Dental Council of India proposal to allow dentists to practice as general physicians after a bridge course.

Sources told this newspaper that in a meeting between senior members of the Aayog and a representative from the DCI, it was decided that modalities of the course would be explored.

The development comes following a meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office earlier this month in which it was urged that unconventional methods be adopted to address the shortage of doctors in the country, particularly in rural areas.

“In the said meeting it has been inter-alia decided to explore the option of allowing dentists to practise family medicine/mainstream medicine following a bridge course,” a letter by Niti Aayog inviting the DCI had said.

“Accordingly, a meeting to discuss issues on leveraging dentists to provide primary health care thereby reducing the gaps of current shortfall of doctors in the country is scheduled to be held on 22 April 2019.”

The DCI had last year also sent a proposal to the medical education regulator—Medical Council of India — but the previous council did not take it forward.

The DCI has proposed a post Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) bridge course running for 3 years.

The council, in its submission, has said that admission would be either through a common entrance exam or through cumulative marks secured in the BDS course, or even a combination.

As per the DCI, the syllabus curriculum, scheme of examination, method of evaluation, degrees and registration all these criteria will be the same as recommended for MBBS.

Country’s largest body of private doctors—Indian Medical Association—which had earlier opposed a similar course for AYUSH practitioners has vehemently protested the proposed move too.