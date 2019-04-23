Home Nation

Soon, dentists can practise as general physicians after bridge course

 The Centre’s top advisory body, Niti Aayog, has agreed to a Dental Council of India proposal to allow dentists to practice as general physicians atfer a bridge course.

Published: 23rd April 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Centre’s top advisory body, Niti Aayog, has agreed to a Dental Council of India proposal to allow dentists to practice as general physicians after a bridge course.

Sources told this newspaper that in a meeting between senior members of the Aayog and a representative from the DCI, it was decided that modalities of the course would be explored.

The development comes following a meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office earlier this month in which it was urged that unconventional methods be adopted to address the shortage of doctors in the country, particularly in rural areas.  

“In the said meeting it has been inter-alia decided to explore the option of allowing dentists to practise family medicine/mainstream medicine following a bridge course,” a letter by Niti Aayog inviting the DCI had said.

“Accordingly, a meeting to discuss issues on leveraging dentists to provide primary health care thereby reducing the gaps of current shortfall of doctors in the country is scheduled to be held on 22 April 2019.”

The DCI had last year also sent a proposal to the medical education regulator—Medical Council of India — but the previous council did not take it forward.

The DCI has proposed a post Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) bridge course running for 3 years. 

The council, in its submission, has said that admission would be either through a common entrance exam or through cumulative marks secured in the BDS course, or even a combination. 

As per the DCI, the syllabus curriculum, scheme of examination, method of evaluation, degrees and registration all these criteria will be the same as recommended for MBBS.

Country’s largest body of private doctors—Indian Medical Association—which had earlier opposed a similar course for AYUSH practitioners has vehemently protested the proposed move too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp