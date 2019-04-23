Home Nation

Special court for MPs to hear on April 26 complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

The complaint referred to Rahul Gandhi's speech at a public meeting here where he made these remarks.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday transferred a complaint filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly derogatory remarks he made in 2016 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a special court designated to try lawmakers.

District Judge Poonam A Bamba transferred the case to Addititional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who will take up the matter on April 26.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The complaint has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

The complaint referred to Gandhi's speech at a public meeting here where he made these remarks.

On October 6, 2016, addressing the meeting after completion of his 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi had said: "You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp