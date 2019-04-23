Home Nation

Trinamool workers hack Congress supporter to death in front of his son in Murshidabad

The victim identified as Tiarul Sheikh was hacked to death with a chopper in front of his son Mohtab, who is a first-time voter.

Published: 23rd April 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MURSHIDABAD (WEST BENGAL): A 68-year-old Congress supporter was killed allegedly by Trinamool supporters in Murshidabad today when he was returning home after casting his vote.

The victim identified as Tiarul Sheikh was hacked to death with a chopper in front of his son Mohtab, who is a first-time voter.

The incident took place in Bhagobangola in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency and Tiarul was attacked during an altercation with Trinamul supporter.

FOLLOW THE THIRD PHASE ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"He (Tiarul) and Mohtab went to cast their votes. While returning, a group of Trinamool activists who were assembled beside the road that leads to the polling booth, hurled abuses at Tiarul. When he protested, they surrounded him,’’ said an officer of Bhagobangola police station.

According to eyewitnesses, other Congress supporters joined Tiarul and a clash broke out barely 200 metre from the polling booth manned by the central force personnel.

Congress candidate from Murshidabad LS seat Abu Hena said one of his party workers was killed and he requested police to arrests all the suspects.

Abu Taher Khan, the Trinamool candidate from the constituency, said he was not sure who killed Tiarul. "An intra-party feud between the Congress supporters might have triggered the incident,’’ he said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Tiarul Sheikh Bengal elections Bengal violence Murshidabad violence TMC-Congress clash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp