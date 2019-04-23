Trinamool workers hack Congress supporter to death in front of his son in Murshidabad

By Express News Service

MURSHIDABAD (WEST BENGAL): A 68-year-old Congress supporter was killed allegedly by Trinamool supporters in Murshidabad today when he was returning home after casting his vote.

The victim identified as Tiarul Sheikh was hacked to death with a chopper in front of his son Mohtab, who is a first-time voter.

The incident took place in Bhagobangola in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency and Tiarul was attacked during an altercation with Trinamul supporter.

FOLLOW THE THIRD PHASE ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"He (Tiarul) and Mohtab went to cast their votes. While returning, a group of Trinamool activists who were assembled beside the road that leads to the polling booth, hurled abuses at Tiarul. When he protested, they surrounded him,’’ said an officer of Bhagobangola police station.

According to eyewitnesses, other Congress supporters joined Tiarul and a clash broke out barely 200 metre from the polling booth manned by the central force personnel.

Congress candidate from Murshidabad LS seat Abu Hena said one of his party workers was killed and he requested police to arrests all the suspects.

Abu Taher Khan, the Trinamool candidate from the constituency, said he was not sure who killed Tiarul. "An intra-party feud between the Congress supporters might have triggered the incident,’’ he said.