Triple murder: Probe into ex-techie’s Bengaluru link

NEW DELHI: The police on Monday said that they were in touch with their counterparts in Bengaluru, where former software engineer Sumit Kumar, who confessed to have murdered his wife and children in a WhatsApp video, worked for two months last year. On Sunday, the 34-year-old sent across a video to his family members, confessing that he had killed his wife and children. “In the video, he says that he bought potassium cyanide from a medical store to commit the crime. He also says where he left the bodies,” said Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad.

The SP told this newspaper that his relatives were questioned on his whereabouts, but nothing came of it. “We are in touch with the police in Bengaluru, as Sumit has some links to the city,” he said.

The bodies had injury marks on their necks.According to the autopsy reports, the officer said, they had been killed using a sharp object. “They died on Saturday night.”

The murder weapon hasn’t been recovered. However, the police have collected a number of items, including knives, from his Ghaziabad residence and the investigation is on. “Forensic analysis will get us more details,” the officer said.“They were all given sedatives and were later stabbed to death. He stabbed the wife multiple times, while his children were stabbed once each,” he added.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the owner of the medical store that Sumit has mentioned in the video.“The store was raided. Even though we didn’t find cyanide, the store had some neuropathic drugs and they (store keepers) didn’t have the licence to sell them,” the SP said.He said Sumit had been jobless since December and the family was facing severe financial crisis. He had joined a Bengaluru-based company in October but resigned two months later.Word of the incident had sent shockwaves across the country.

