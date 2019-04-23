Home Nation

Two guards held for bid to kill lab assistant of educational institute in Thane

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Two security guards were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a lab assistant of an educational institute in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The two accused, Ganesh Verma (25) and Laxman Togre (27), had an argument over some issue in the institute's premises on Monday night, Kasarwadavali police station's inspector A E Kaldate said.

When the lab assistant, Rajiv Kumar Bhagat (32), tried to intervene, the accused got angry and allegedly hit him with an earthen flower pot, he said.

The victim received injuries and fell unconscious, he said, adding that the accused left him there, locked the premises and fled.

When a staff member of the institute went there late in the night, he found the premises locked and the security guards absent from duty, the official said.

He then approached another guard and took keys of the institute from him, he said.

On opening the premises, he found the victim lying unconscious and rushed the victim to a government hospital.

The victim was later shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where his condition was reported to be serious, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the staff member, the police arrested the two accused and registered offences against them under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), he added.

