UP government likely to permit online approval of new building plans soon

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In order to make the approval process for real estate projects easier and faster, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to approve building plans online for developers in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities in the neighbouring state. According to sources in the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), the project is likely to be launched by June 23. 

“The proposal is the part of digitization plan by the state government. We are planning to introduce online system of by June 23 which will allow the authority to approve building plans online. This will not only cut the time taken, but will also minimize possibilities of corruption or red tapism in approval of such plans,” a senior official from GNIDA said.The officials claim that the software will make it possible to approve or reject building plans uploaded online within hours. Currently, the same process usually takes anything between two and 30 days to get layouts approved.

According to building bylaws, the owner has to get a building map approved by the authorised architect before going ahead with construction. This map then has to be submitted to the authority for approval. Once the authority approves the map, the building owner can start the construction at the site.Online approval will also minimize paper works, officials say. Currently, development authorities rely on manual and traditional methods for approving maps.

Officials also have to check physically if all the departments have given their no objection certificates, which take a lot of time.The online system will also help in accurately checking for rule violations. The sources, however, refused to divulge details on how the new system would work in this regard, saying that the system was still in a nascent stage.

