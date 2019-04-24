Congress accuses Amit Shah of 'justifying' Sadhvi's remarks on Hemant Karkare

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday accused BJP chief Amit Shah of "justifying" party's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial remarks on former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare's death, saying it was an insult to every soldier and police personal in the country.

The Congress's allegations came after Shah Tuesday said Thakur was framed in false cases by those who had coined the term "Hindu terror" and indulged in vote bank politics.

He said her candidature was an "absolutely right decision".

Thakur is in the eye of a storm for controversial statements that her "curse" led to Karkare's death in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and that she was proud to have participated in the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Asked about the candidature of Thakur, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The more important part than who is contesting and who is not contesting is the statement by BJP leaders including Amit Shah today, who is justifying that the statement made vis-a-vis the sacrifice of Hemant Karkare."

"We wish that Amit Shah and Shri Narendra Modi would have punished such a person in their party, who wants to annihilate the entire family of Hemant Karkare," he said.

"I think it is an insult to every soldier and police personal in this country, who fights and lays down his or her life for mother India," he added.