Home Nation

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti leads protest, wants JKLF chief Yasin Malik freed

The match, joined by PDP activists, started at the Town Hall and went up to the District Magistrate's office.

Published: 24th April 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest march demanding the release of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

At her protest in Pulwama district, Mehbooba Mufti also sought resumption of trade across the Line of Control (LoC), revocation of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and the release of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief.

The match, joined by PDP activists, started at the Town Hall and went up to the District Magistrate's office. The protesters later dispersed peacefully, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yasin Malik Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti JKLF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp