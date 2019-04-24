Home Nation

I have no connection with any biopic, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee denied her connection with any biopic and warned people not to compel her to file a defamation suit.

Published: 24th April 2019 05:06 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied her connection with any biopic and warned people not to compel her to file a defamation suit.

"What is all this nonsense being spread! I have nothing at all to do with any biopic," Banerjee tweeted.

Warning people, she wrote: "Please do not compel me to file for defamation by spreading lies."

The Bengali film, titled "Baghini - Bengal Tigress", has the story of an ordinary girl's rise to the position of a Chief Minister after overcoming the struggles against the political forces opposing her along her life's journey.

WATCH TRAILER:

This is a striking similarity with Banerjee's life, who struggled hard against the Left Front rule in West Bengal and wrested power in 2011 by dislodging the Communist government after 30 years.

The Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved the poll panel seeking a "review of the film on the similar lines that was done by the Election Commission (EC) in case of a biopic depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

ALSO READ: Modi biopic should be released after polls: EC to SC

"If some young people have collected stories and expressed themselves, that's up to them. Not related to us. I am not Narendra Modi," Banerjee added.

