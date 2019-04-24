INTERVIEW | 2014 was an exception, 2019 is different: Ahmed Patel

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indulging in cheap politics by hiding his government’s failure behind the national security and communal card but people have seen his true colours and would defeat him, says 69-year-old Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Ahmed Patel, treasurer of the Congress Party. He expressed confidence about the Congress improving its tally while speaking on a range of issues to Richa Sharma. Excerpts...

PM has made national security a major poll issue. Will it help the BJP?

He doesn’t want that his (government’s) failures in the last five years should be debated. So, he wants to use national security and to some extent the communal card. He should give an account of his regime, what he has done and what he hasn’t done. Instead of giving the report card, he is asking the Congress to give an account and is attacking our party president (Rahul Gandhi).

Has the Congress failed to take the BJP government’s five-year report card to the people?

No. Instead, we have effectively taken it to the people and that will reflect in the results.

The BJP has built a narrative around stable government under PM Narendra Modi while saying the opposition lacks leadership.

It was an exceptional case in 2014 and we know how they (BJP) got the majority by misguiding the people of this country. He was saying during 2014 elections that there is scam in the sky, earth and even paatal (netherworld). Ultimately, what happened in 2G? …The court has given a clean chit. They questioned auction and now they have renewed all leases for five years. People have understood them very well and I don’t think this time they will succeed.

They talk of giving a stable government, but people are most unhappy and disappointed in this stable government. This was the best opportunity for Narendrabhai Modi and he could have very well delivered with the absolute majority he has, but he failed miserably. It’s cheap politics that he is doing.



How do you see BJP’s Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s controversial statement against 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare?

It shows the doublespeak of the BJP. On one side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is raising the issue of national security and on the other, martyrs are being insulted. (Giving ticket to Pragya Thakur) is an internal matter of BJP but, I have seen an interview of PM where he is defending Pragya Thakur. I think he should not have done that as prime minister of the country.

Is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Varanasi?

It has not been decided (as yet). She has said that whatever the party decides, she will abide by that. She may contest; she may not. As the Congress president has said, just wait and watch.

What is your assessment of the chances of the Congress and the BJP?

I am hopeful that the results will be in favour of Congress. In Gujarat alone, we will be able to get 10-15 seats. We are hopeful of improving our numbers so that a Congress-led government is formed at the Centre. I think the BJP will be able to get 156-160 seats and the NDA together will get around 200 seats.

Congress is being seen as a big brother when it comes to alliances?

We made all efforts to have pre-poll alliances with various parties across various states. In West Bengal and UP, there were various reasons why it did not happen...Our state party units are against any alliance in Haryana or Punjab.

What are the chances of the Congress allying with other parties post elections?

It will all depend upon the (post-election) arithmetic. Even in 2004, the alliance was formed after elections. Everyone in the opposition is united as they feel that the BJP coming back to power is against the interests of the country and its people.

Why do you think people will vote for the Congress?

Farmers, Dalits, labourers, youth, middle class, trader and tribals — all are in trouble. There are innumerable issues on which the government has completely failed. That is why the Congress has said that this is the fight between NYAY (party’s minimum income guarantee scheme) and anyay (injustice). This is not a fight between the BJP and the Congress, but the real fight is between the BJP and the common man. Narendrabhai has failed to fulfill the promises he made to people.



There have been raids on Opposition leaders in the last few weeks and your name is also being taken. How do you look at that?

This government has been misusing the CBI and the ED. They could have investigated in the last five years. They have some extra affection towards me and even during my Rajya Sabha election, there were raids. I openly challenge them to investigate and if found guilty, I am ready to be hanged.

The EC put a ban on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s election campaign for 72 hours and he is back with similar statements?

He thinks that he is above EC, but I appreciate EC’s action against Adityanath. Now, it is for the EC to decide on stricter action in case of repeated default. Moreover, all political parties should collectively think about it as the level of political discourse is going down across parties.

Congress leader Hardik Patel was recently slapped in Gujarat and he has accused the BJP of a conspiracy to kill him. Do you agree with him?

He was attacked because he is supporting the Congress and speaking against the BJP. It is natural that he would feel threatened for his life.