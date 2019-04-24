Home Nation

It is Bengal's culture, Mamata responds to PM's remark on receiving sweets

Banerjee made the comments at a rally in Serampore in Hooghly district against the backdrop of Modi's interview to actor Akshay Kumar.

Published: 24th April 2019

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends him sweets and kurtas every year, the TMC leader said Wednesday it is Bengal's culture to welcome guests with sweets and gifts but not a single vote will be given to his party.

Banerjee made the comments at a rally in Serampore in Hooghly district against the backdrop of Modi's interview to actor Akshay Kumar aired by TV channels in which the prime minister mentioned her gifts to him.

"It is Bengal's culture to welcome guests with sweets and tea. We also greet them on special occasions. This is our tradition. We welcome guests with sweets and gifts but not a single vote will be given(to BJP)," the Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo said without naming Modi.

