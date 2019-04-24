Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sukhpal Singh Khaira mocks his opponent as a 'clown'

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: While political lingo has hit a new low among leaders across the country for the 2019 general elections, the statement of one Punjab politician regarding his opponent appears to be demeaning and comical.

Legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, President of the newly formed Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) and candidate of the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, has mocked Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress nominee from the same seat, and described him as a "clown gossipmonger".

While addressing a series of meetings on Tuesday in the Bathinda constituency, Khaira kept telling the voters that "Raja Warring has all the characteristics of a lousy politician who is arrogant and assumes he always knows what's the best".

"He makes promises which he can't deliver in reality; he has no clear vision, is a dis-organised personality and not aware of what is happening in his own party. There was no place for such a fake person in the public life. At the most, Raja Warring's presence would create some humour for the people of Bathinda," Khaira said.

Khaira and Raja Warring are pitted against the two-time MP from the Bathinda constituency, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded sitting legislator and its women wing chief Baljinder Kaur, making it a multi-cornered contest for this crucial seat.

"The Congress has already given up Bathinda and Ferozepur seats by fielding dummy candidates. There seems to be a behind the scenes compromise between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Badal family," Khaira, who was earlier with the Congress and the AAP, said.

The result for this seat will tell who is a serious candidate and who ends up being a clown.