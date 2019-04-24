Home Nation

Modi surname: Case filed against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

The petitioner's lawyer Delip Kumar Deepak said his client Manoj Modi was deeply hurt by Gandhi's statement.

Published: 24th April 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

PATNA: A case was filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a Bihar court for his reported statement that "all thieves have Modi as their surnames".

A BJP leader Manoj Modi on Wednesday filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Purnea district.

The petitioner's lawyer Delip Kumar Deepak said his client Manoj Modi was deeply hurt by Gandhi's statement.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi calls Amit Shah 'murder accused', BJP chief questions his 'legal knowledge'

Last week Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi also filed a defamation case against Gandhi for the same reported statement.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed the case in the CJM court in Patna under Section 500 of the IPC. "Rahul defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Rahul Gandhi Modi surname

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp