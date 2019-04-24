Home Nation

PM Modi attacks Opposition parties over EVM row, says they have no option but to accept defeat

At a press meet Tuesday, leaders of several major opposition parties raised doubt over the credibility of the EVMs, renewing their demand for verification of the machines.

Published: 24th April 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LOHARDAGA (Jharkhand): Lashing out at opposition parties that claimed the EVMs were being manipulated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the 'mahamilawatis' have realized they stand no chance after three phases of elections and are looking for excuses to defend their poor show.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said the Opposition parties have no option left but to accept defeat.

At a press meet Tuesday, leaders of several major opposition parties raised doubt over the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), renewing their demand for verification of the machines.

"Just like a child who makes excuses to justify his underperformance in exams, opposition parties have started directing their anger on the EVMs and the voting process for their shortfalls."

"The response in first three phases of polls have left the Opposition with no option but to accept defeat," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the prime minister said the "party that ended up shedding tears when Pakistan threatened India is eyeing the seat in Delhi".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for his alleged remark on the armed forces, Modi said those who believe that the poor join the army to make ends meet should drown to death.

"It takes a lot of courage to fight on the border. Those that say that only the poor join the army to make ends meet should drown to death," he asserted.

Insisting that Indians everywhere were the responsibility of the 'chowkidaar' (watchman), the PM said he never discriminated people on the lines of religion or caste.

"When 46 nurses were held captive in Iraq, we did our best to get our daughters back. When Kolkata's Judith D'Souza was kidnapped in Afghanistan, we rescued her. This chowkidaar is always concerned about the safety of the country's daughters," he claimed.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Jharkhand, who turned up in large numbers for Tuesday's roadshow in the state capital, Modi said, "The response that I received in Ranchi was overwhelming. I was touched. It wasn't a planned programme. The state unit of BJP requested me for the show only two days ago and I am glad that agreed to the proposal".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Congress Opposition BJP EVM Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp