Rights body moves government on JKLF chief Yasin Malik's detention

Published: 24th April 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

JKLF chief Yasin Malik

JKLF chief Yasin Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir government on the detention of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Following a petition filed before the SHRC by human rights activist Ahsan Untoo, the SHRC issued the notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police asking them to submit a detailed compliance report regarding Malik's detention.

The petition said that the shifting of Malik's custody by the state government to the NIA was illegal.

The notice was issued by SHRC Chairman Justice (Retired) Bilal Nazki.

The petitioner said that Malik was not able to even speak when his lawyer met him on April 20 in a hospital in Delhi.

"This has created serious apprehension about the well being of Malik who is a political leader," the petitioner said.

Malik was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the state government and he was lodged in Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu city.

The NIA shifted him to Delhi on April 10 in connection with a terror funding case being investigated by the agency. He was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

A court in Delhi on Wednesday sent Malik to judicial custody till May 24.

The NIA had moved an application in the court to produce Malik through video conference because of security reasons.

