Home Nation

Sadhvi Pragya's safety cover fortified, may get Z-security

The decision was taken a day after a man holding black flag approached Thakur while she was filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. Her supporters later thrashed the man.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File |PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The security cover of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, was strengthened on Wednesday, officials said.

The decision was taken a day after a man holding black flag approached Thakur while she was filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. Her supporters later thrashed the man.

Besides heightening the security at her residence, the number of security personnel around her has also been increased.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to informed sources, Thakur may be provided Z-category security.

She is contesting the Lok Sabha elections against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Z-security General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp