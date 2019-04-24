Home Nation

Want to know Narendra Modi's anger management secret? PM himself reveals to Akshay Kumar

In what can be termed as a non-political interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told actor Akshay Kumar that he believes that anger entails negativity.

Published: 24th April 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he never gets angry.

In what can be termed as a non-political interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told actor Akshay Kumar that he believes that anger entails negativity.

Talking to Kumar here, Prime Minister Modi replied to a question that does he get angry, saying "I do not express my anger as it leads to negativity."

The Prime Minister explained, "Over the years he has trained himself in a way that he does not express anger, instead, he tries to get best out of the situation by inspiring others".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On being asked by Kumar that PM Modi is known for his strictness, He said, "I am strict and disciplined but I do not get angry or insult any person."

He asserted that "being strict, disciplined and getting angry are two different things."

PM Modi further explained, "If something unpleasant happens, then I write about it on a piece of paper and then tear that paper. I repeat the process again till the time I calm down. By doing this I feel that I have vent out my anger, in the end I tear that away."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Akshay Kumar Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp