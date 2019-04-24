Want to know Narendra Modi's anger management secret? PM himself reveals to Akshay Kumar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he never gets angry.

In what can be termed as a non-political interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told actor Akshay Kumar that he believes that anger entails negativity.

Talking to Kumar here, Prime Minister Modi replied to a question that does he get angry, saying "I do not express my anger as it leads to negativity."

The Prime Minister explained, "Over the years he has trained himself in a way that he does not express anger, instead, he tries to get best out of the situation by inspiring others".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On being asked by Kumar that PM Modi is known for his strictness, He said, "I am strict and disciplined but I do not get angry or insult any person."

He asserted that "being strict, disciplined and getting angry are two different things."

PM Modi further explained, "If something unpleasant happens, then I write about it on a piece of paper and then tear that paper. I repeat the process again till the time I calm down. By doing this I feel that I have vent out my anger, in the end I tear that away."