BJP using Rajbhar's name in canvassing: SBSP

By PTI

BALLIA: The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using the name and picture of its chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar, for campaigning in the general election.

The SBSP, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, is fighting alone in 39 constituencies for the Lok Sabha election after talks with the saffron party fell through.

"The BJP is wrongly using the name and picture of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in canvassing. In Salempur and Ballia, SBSP candidates are in the fray, but the BJP is using the picture of Rajbhar on its banners and hoardings," SBSP spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said.

"This clearly shows that the BJP does not have the support of the people. It wants to take the vote and support of people by using the picture of our party president," Arun Rajbhar pointed out.

He claimed that without the support of Om Prakash Rajbhar, the BJP would not be able to sail through the elections and it would face a drubbing once the election results were announced on May 23.