Home Nation

Catholic priests in Goa act like 'Congress agents', ask people to vote for party: AAP

In the run up to the elections, two videos showing Catholic priest Father Conceicao D'Silva badmouthing late CM Manohar Parrikar and BJP President Shah went viral triggering a controversy.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

AAP

'There are three or four Catholic priests, who really act like agents. They leave religion aside and play politics,' said AAP's Goa convenor Elvis Gomes. (File | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa on Thursday accused some of the state's Catholic priests of acting like agents of the Congress, appealing to the people to vote for the party.

The majority of the state's population is Christian. Addressing a press conference here, AAP's Goa convenor Elvis Gomes said "I cannot brand all religious leaders in one group. Such people are there in all religions. But some (priests) do feel they should contribute to the Congress. There are three or four, who really act like agents. They leave religion aside and play politics."

ALSO READ: AAP releases manifesto, promises 'full statehood' for Delhi

"But I do not want to categorise the whole bunch into one lot. Even in the last week, when (prayer) services were on, they appealed directly to vote for the Congress. I only appeal to their (Church) hierarchy to take cognisance of this. Such things should not happen during elections," Gomes said.

In the run up to the elections, two videos showing Catholic priest Father Conceicao D'Silva badmouthing Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar and BJP President Amit Shah went viral triggering a controversy.

The influential Catholic Church in Goa, which is the religious and spiritual guide to more than a quarter of the state's population, was forced to express regret for the video.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, days before the April 23 polls, Goa Archbishop Father Filipe Neri Ferrao created another furore by urging the electorate to vote out corrupt and communal candidates who promote division in the society.

On polling day, Gomes also expressed his dissatisfaction about the functioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC).

During the press conference, Gomes also formally announced the candidature of Valmiki Naik as the party's candidate for the May 19, Panaji Assembly bypoll. He is pitted against Congress candidate and former Education Minister Atanasio Monserrate. The BJP may either field Parrikar's son Utpal or former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar. The Panaji bypoll was necessitated by the death of Parrikar who represented the constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp