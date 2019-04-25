Home Nation

Chopper not allowed to land, Shivraj Singh Chouhan flies into rage

Chouhan, a former chief minister, visited the Election Commission's (EC) office here and submitted a complaint, demanding that the collector be transferred.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday claimed that the collector of Chhindwara, the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, denied permission to land for a helicopter carrying him.

Chouhan, a former chief minister, visited the Election Commission's (EC) office here and submitted a complaint, demanding that the collector be transferred.

The Congress, on the other hand, accused him of threatening the collector. Chouhan's chopper was not allowed to land in the district Wednesday as it was past 5 pm.

Later, addressing a campaign rally at Umreth in the district at night, a furious Chouhan said, "We had heard that in (West) Bengal (chief minister) Mamata Banerjee did not allow a helicopter to land, now comes Kamal Nath. Listen you stooge (`pitthu') collector, our days will come soon, what will happen to you then?" In January, the BJP had alleged that the West Bengal government did not allow a helicopter carrying party chief Amit Shah to land, a charge the state government denied.

"I have to reach Umreth around 5.30 pm but the collector said the chopper wouldnot be allowed to land after 5 pm. If Kamal Nath would not allow me to land here, I will travel by car," Chouhan said.

"I was chief minister three times but never stopped anybody from landing his helicopter for public meetings," the BJP leader said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Collector Shrinivas Sharma told the media that as per the rules, helicopters are allowed to land only between 10 am to 5 pm.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his complaint to the EC Thursday, Chouhan said, "The collector wanted that my public meeting and road show in Chhindwara get cancelled due to the delay.

I could not meet the public. My programme became chaotic due to the conspiracy of the district election officer (the collector).

What are they afraid of?" The Congress, in a complaint to the EC, alleged that the former chief minister violated the model code of conduct.

"Chouhan threatened the collector who was doing his election duty. He had issued permission for helicopter landing till 5 pm as per the law," said Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja. Chouhan also used "objectionable language" about Nath, he alleged.

"We have submitted a complaint to the EC and demanded that Chouhan be banned from campaigning. He has been using undignified language during the campaign and violating the Model Code of Conduct," Saluja said.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh in four phases from April 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kamal Nath Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp