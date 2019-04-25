Sexual harassment charge against CJI: Indira Jaising questions Utsav Bains’s entry into top court campus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Wednesday raised questions over the entry of advocate Utsav Bains, who had come to the Supreme Court to file his affidavit in a taxi which did not have a Supreme Court entry sticker.“How can he do that? All our cars have stickers. He came in a Jaguar taxi. Let him admit or deny it,” said Jaising, during the hearing by a special three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

Bains responded by saying that the Senior Counsel (Jaising) is resorting to personal attacks. Entry into the Supreme Court campus is strictly regulated. It requires that every individual procure an entry pass (other than lawyers and employees with a proximity card). In the case of vehicles, only those with stickers for entry are allowed entry inside the campus.

In a series of tweets, Jaising said, “How was a white Jaguar Taxi carrying Utsav Babis with a Haryana number plate and no pass allowed to enter the Supreme Court on Monday 22nd April and park in the High-Security area where the Attorney General and ASGs park their cars? Whose guest was he?”

Bains was asked to present himself in court for speaking up on his case filed in relation with the sexual harassment allegations against the CJI.

