Home Nation

Sexual harassment charge against CJI: Indira Jaising questions Utsav Bains’s entry into top court campus

Bains responded by saying that the Senior Counsel (Jaising) is resorting to personal attacks.

Published: 25th April 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Wednesday raised questions over the entry of advocate Utsav Bains, who had come to the Supreme Court to file his affidavit in a taxi which did not have a Supreme Court entry sticker.“How can he do that? All our cars have stickers. He came in a Jaguar taxi. Let him admit or deny it,” said Jaising, during the hearing by a special three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.  

Bains responded by saying that the Senior Counsel (Jaising) is resorting to personal attacks. Entry into the Supreme Court campus is strictly regulated. It requires that every individual procure an entry pass (other than lawyers and employees with a proximity card). In the case of vehicles, only those with stickers for entry are allowed entry inside the campus.

ALSO READ | Should CJI be sitting in the bench to hear case against him?

In a series of tweets, Jaising said, “How was a white Jaguar Taxi carrying Utsav Babis with a Haryana number plate and no pass allowed to enter the Supreme Court on Monday 22nd April and park in the High-Security area where the Attorney General and ASGs park their cars? Whose guest was he?”

Bains was asked to present himself in court for speaking up on his case filed in relation with the sexual harassment allegations against the CJI. 

Tight security
Entry into the Supreme Court campus is strictly regulated. It requires that every individual procure an entry pass (other than lawyers and employees with a proximity card)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Jaising Utsav Bains Ranjan Gogoi Sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp