Jharkhand performs low on jobs, health and policing: Survey

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Better employment opportunities, better hospitals and primary healthcare centres, and better law and order are the top three priorities of Jharkhand voters and the state government fares low on all these counts, an ADR survey has shown.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) survey, performance of the government on all top three issues - better employment opportunities was rated 2.11 on a scale of 5, better hospitals at 1.90, and better law and order at 2.39 - was rated as below average.

In rural Jharkhand, the voters' topmost priorities were better employment opportunities (47 per cent), agriculture subsidy for seeds/fertilisers (42 per cent), and electricity for agriculture (40 per cent), said the survey.

The performance of the government on these three priorities - 2.15 on a scale of 5, 2.06, and 2.09, respectively - was rated as below average. In addition, the government performed poorly in better hospitals/primary healthcare centres (1.90) and sand and stone quarrying/mining (1.97) in rural Jharkhand, the survey said.

For the urban voters, the top most priorities were better law and order/policing (55 per cent), better employment opportunities (48 per cent), and better hospitals/primary healthcare centres (46 per cent).

The performance of the government on these - rated 2.10 on a scale of 5, 1.99, and 1.91, respectively - was rated as below average. In addition, the government performed poorly on better roads (1.9) and better public transport (1.94) in urban Jharkhand, the survey said.

Conducted between October 2018 and December 2018, the survey provides an analysis of 10 most important governance issues as rated by the voters. It covered approximately 7,000 respondents across all 14 parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand, the ADR said.