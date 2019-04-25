Home Nation

'Lok Sabha polls will see end of Namo, Namo chant': Mayawati at joint rally with Akhilesh

She also told the gathering that when the Congress was in power, it did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

KANNAUJ: Lashing out at the BJP, BSP supremo Mayawati Thursday said this Lok Sabha election will see the end of those who chant "Namo, Namo".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple Yadav, the sitting SP MP and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is seeking re-election from the seat as the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance.

"This election will see end of those chanting 'Namo, Namo'," she said at the rally. Playing the caste card to the hilt, Mayawati reminded the electorate that the Congress did not implement the Mandal Commission report.

She also told the gathering that when the Congress was in power, it did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar.

Mayawati also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, charging it paid lip service to the poor, the downtrodden, the youth and farmers by making lofty promises and not fulfilling any.

"Chowkidari ki nataak baazi nahin chalegi," she said in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BSP supremo made a fervent appeal to the voters to re-elect SP candidate Dimple Yadav by pressing the 'Cycle' button.

At the same time, she urged voters to ensure transfer of votes to BSP candidates fielded elsewhere as joint nominees of the alliance to ensure a clean sweep by the SP-BSP alliance in the state.

