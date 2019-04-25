Home Nation

Notice to Congress leaders for remarks over sexual abuse victims

Crime against women

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Wednesday issued notices to three Congress leaders for their remarks over the sexual abuse of tribal girls at a hostel in Rajura in Chandrapur district.

The leaders - Vijay Wadettiwar, Subhash Dhote and Suresh Dhanorkar - have been asked to remain present before the commission on April 30 and give an explanation.

Wadettiwar is a Congress MLA, while Dhote is a former legislator.

Dhanorkar, who had left the Shiv Sena last month, was fielded by the Congress as its Lok Sabha candidate from Chandrapur.

The election was held on April 18.

"An incident had taken place at a hostel at Rajura in Chandrapur district where tribals girls were sexually abused. The MSCW has already given directions to Chandrapur Superintendent of Police to take action against this case at the earliest," the commission said in its notice.

"While speaking to media, you said that the parents of the victim girls registered police complaints with the intention of getting government benefits. The video clips of your statements have gone viral on the social media," the notice addressed to the trio said.

"The statements made by you are serious as they doubt the intention of tribal girls and their parents. Even before the investigation into the complaints of sexual abuse by the agencies concerned and judiciary is completed, you have passed these insensitive remarks," it added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Subhash Dhote, president of the school, where the tribal girls were allegedly abused, had reportedly said on Monday that parents of victim girls were "enthusiastically filing complaints to claim the monetary aid of Rs three to five lakh under the POCSO and Nirbhaya Act".

Wadettiwar had also supported his statement.

Though, Wadettiwar and Dhote later tendered an unconditional apology to the victims, they have been slammed by social activists over the issue.

Tribals staged protests at many places and criticised the leaders by beating their posters with sandals and burning effigies at different places.

The BJP has sought action against the Congress leaders under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for their statements.

Social worker Paromita Goswami has also filed a complaint with the high court-appointed panel and Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in this connection.

She slammed Wadettiwar, Dhote and Dhanorkar for their insensitive statements.

