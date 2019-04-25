Home Nation

PM Modi has 'betrayed' people of Varanasi, must apologise: Congress

Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, in a show of strength, with senior leaders and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present on the occasion.

Published: 25th April 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi during the roadshow in Varanasi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi was aimed at covering up his failure of fulfilling the promises made to the people there and demanded that he should apologise for "betraying" them.

Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, in a show of strength, with senior leaders and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present on the occasion.

"Optics are more important than results and that is why the roadshow is being taken out as the resolve of serving the people of Varanasi that Modi ji had taken, the commitment he had shown to purify Ganga Ma, he has been completely unsuccessful in that," Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak.

The prime minister wants that people's cries get "drowned in today's noise and show", she alleged.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Ma Ganga ne bulaya hai (Mother Ganga has called me) was just a jumla and self-declared son of Ma Ganga has betrayed her. Neither Ganga was cleaned, nor Kashi was transformed into Kyoto. And because of this the people of Varanasi will give him their democratic rejection," Nayak said.

"After the roadshow, Modi ji should also apologise. He will do 'Ganga aarti', but he should also apologise that a son has failed to serve his mother," she said.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi

Modi has "failed" in fulfilling all the promises he made to the people of Varanasi, she claimed.

Alleging that the promise to clean Ganga has proved to be a "mahajumla", Nayak said the National Green Tribunal has said not even one drop from the Ganga has been cleansed.

"In the name of 'Vishwanath corridor', several houses were brought down. Weavers and handicraft industry has also suffered," the Congress spokesperson said.

She also hit out at the prime minister over the condition of farmers in Varanasi.

The Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Modi, ending speculation on a possible blockbuster electoral duel between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the prime minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi Varanasi Roadshow Modi Roadshow General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp