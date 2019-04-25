PM Modi has 'betrayed' people of Varanasi, must apologise: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi was aimed at covering up his failure of fulfilling the promises made to the people there and demanded that he should apologise for "betraying" them.

Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, in a show of strength, with senior leaders and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present on the occasion.

"Optics are more important than results and that is why the roadshow is being taken out as the resolve of serving the people of Varanasi that Modi ji had taken, the commitment he had shown to purify Ganga Ma, he has been completely unsuccessful in that," Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak.

The prime minister wants that people's cries get "drowned in today's noise and show", she alleged.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Ma Ganga ne bulaya hai (Mother Ganga has called me) was just a jumla and self-declared son of Ma Ganga has betrayed her. Neither Ganga was cleaned, nor Kashi was transformed into Kyoto. And because of this the people of Varanasi will give him their democratic rejection," Nayak said.

"After the roadshow, Modi ji should also apologise. He will do 'Ganga aarti', but he should also apologise that a son has failed to serve his mother," she said.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi

Modi has "failed" in fulfilling all the promises he made to the people of Varanasi, she claimed.

Alleging that the promise to clean Ganga has proved to be a "mahajumla", Nayak said the National Green Tribunal has said not even one drop from the Ganga has been cleansed.

"In the name of 'Vishwanath corridor', several houses were brought down. Weavers and handicraft industry has also suffered," the Congress spokesperson said.

She also hit out at the prime minister over the condition of farmers in Varanasi.

The Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Modi, ending speculation on a possible blockbuster electoral duel between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the prime minister.