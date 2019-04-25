Home Nation

Release of Modi biopic only after last polling day: EC  

Movie on Modi is a 'hagiography' which gives him cult status will tilt the electoral balance, Election Commission told the Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "hagiography", which treats the subject with undue reverence, and its public screening during poll campaign will "tilt the electoral balance", the Election Commission (EC) has told the Supreme Court while opposing the release of the movie starring Vivek Oberoi before the polls end on May 19.

News agency ANI took to Twitter to confirm the news. It read, "EC: Election Commission is of the view that the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' should not be released till May 19. Poll Body officials say delaying the release will be in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections."

In its 20-page report submitted to the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on the film titled 'PM Narendra Modi', the poll panel said that the biopic "produces a political environment where an individual acquired cult status" and its public screening during the period when model code of conduct is in operation would favour a particular political party.

The EC said "there are several scenes depicting a major opposition party as corrupt and showing them in poor light. Their leaders have been depicted in such a manner that their identification is clear and obvious to the viewers. "

The report was submitted after the apex court had on April 15 directed the EC to re-examine its earlier order and take an informed decision on banning pan-India the release of the biopic after watching the full movie.

The court had asked the poll panel to provide its report to the producer of the movie.

"The committee is of the considered view that the public screening of the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' during the period of model code of conduct will tilt the electoral balance of the particular political party, therefore, the public screening of the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' should not be allowed till last date of poll on May 19 in the ongoing elections.

(With PTI inputs)

