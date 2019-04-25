Home Nation

Review plea filed in Supreme Court on VVPAT slip matching

The parties reiterated their request for matching of at least 50 per cent of the voter-verifiable paper trail (VVPAT) slips, saying the order on five booths was grossly insufficient.

Published: 25th April 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two weeks after the Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to increase the random matching of paper trail machine slips with the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) count in each Assembly segment to five booths, 21 opposition parties on Wednesday approached the court seeking review of its order. 

The parties reiterated their request for matching of at least 50 per cent of the voter-verifiable paper trail (VVPAT) slips, saying the order on five booths was grossly insufficient. “The petitioners submit that the aforesaid increase to a mere 2 per cent is not sufficient and will not make any substantial difference to the situation that existed prior to the passing of the impugned order.”

The petition argued that Indian democracy could not be left at the mercy of EVM programmers, adding there were reports of large-scale tampering and selective malfunctioning of EVMs in the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

As per procedure, after votes are cast, the polling station where VVPAT slips would be matched with EVM results would be decided by a draw of lots in the presence of candidates.The April 8 Supreme Court order meant that five polling stations, instead of one, will be picked for random matching. It could delay in the announcement of results by an hour, the Election Commission said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Election Commission VVPAT slip Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp