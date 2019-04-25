Home Nation

Three booked under POCSO at Bodh Gaya for molesting minor girl

A case has been registered under IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act on April 18 against the three persons.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

In this file image, women take out a rally in Hyderabad protesting against sexual harassment (Photo| | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By ANI

GAYA: Bihar Police has filed a case against three members of the Buddhist-Thai Bharat Society for allegedly sexually molesting a minor girl multiple times since January this year.

A case has been registered under IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act on April 18 against the three persons.

"The case is being investigated. All three accused live in Bodh Gaya. The minor girl has been sent for a medical examination," said SSP Gaya Rajeev Mishra.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was established to protect children against offences like sexual abuse, sexual harassment and pornography.

It was formed to provide a child-friendly system for trial underneath which the perpetrators could be punished. The Act defines a child as any person below 18 years of age.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Bodh Gaya Bihar Police Sexual harassment Molestation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp