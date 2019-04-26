Home Nation

11 lakh BJP workers trained to woo voters during Lok Sabha polls

The workers have also been educated on how to reach out to the deprived sections of society, manage journalists and devise social media strategies

Published: 26th April 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Modi karyakartas, Bhakts, BJP workers

Representational image (File |PTI)

By Bloomberg

The BJP has trained over 11 lakh workers on ways to influence citizens to vote for it during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The trained pro bono cadres have fanned out across the world’s seventh-largest landmass to contact voters and educate them about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes and policies, P. Muralidhar Rao, a general secretary of the party, said in an interview. They have been discussing issues ranging from the economy to “national pride and identity politics.”

“No other party has this kind of strength,’’ said Rao, who’s also in charge of training the workforce. “ Our cadres are ideologically motivated and driven. They are our main force.’’

Modi’s government, which has been criticized for failing to create enough jobs and reduce distress in the agriculture sector, has been trying to weave its narrative around the prime minister’s “strong and decisive" action in tackling security issues. Modi’s authorization of airstrikes on Pakistan in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir has been a recurrent theme in poll speeches by the BJP’s leadership. It is also counting on the welfare programs - including the provision of toilets, electricity connections and cooking gas for the poor - to woo voters.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The workers have been trained about the party’s ideology, Rao said. They have also been educated on how to reach out to the deprived section of the society, manage journalists and devise social media strategies, he said.

This pool of trained party workers have grown five fold since the 2014 polls, Rao said. The BJP’s membership has crossed 110 million, making it the world’s largest political party, according to Rao. The program called the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan has books that refer to China being a challenge to India’s interests as part of its curriculum, the Economic Times reported.

Its leaders have been highlighting the Indian Air Force's February 26 air strikes on a terrorist training camp inside Pakistan - to stave off a challenge from main opposition Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, which has pledged jobs and as much as 72,000 rupees annually for the country’s poor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP workers BJP workers election campaigning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp