Home Nation

Bay of Bengal depression to turn into cyclonic storm

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places in Kerala over April 29-30.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

For representational purposes

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the depression over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred at about 1,440 km southeast of Chennai.

According to the IMD, the depression is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and turn into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

ALSO READ: Cyclone threat in Indian Ocean, may impact Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

The storm, thereafter, is very likely to move northwestwards off the Sri Lanka coast during next 96 hours and reach north Tamil Nadu and the south Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of April 30.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places in Kerala over April 29-30, and over north coastal Tamil Nadu on April 30 and May 1.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places are also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 30 and light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 1, the IMD said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bay of Bengal cyclonic storm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp