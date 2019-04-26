Desertions can cost AAP opposition status in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) risks losing its status as the principal opposition party in Punjab, with one of its sitting MLAs moving to the Congress and another resigning his Assembly seat after floating his own party, on Thursday.

Two other MLAs have already sent their resignations to the Speaker.

Sitting Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia gravitated to the Congress, thereby increasing the prospects of the grand old party in the Bathinda parliamentary seat manifold. He bagged 40% of the votes polled in his victorious run in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said his joining would give more strength to the Congress in the state, adding that like-minded leaders from other parties, who had the best interests of the state at heart, are joining the Congress.

Manshahia said the AAP has seemingly lost the plot in Punjab, with no positive agenda and ideology to drive its prospects.

AAP MLAs HS Phoolka and Master Baldev Singh have resigned but till date, their resignations have not been accepted.