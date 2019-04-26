Even my house should be raided if I do something wrong: PM Modi

By PTI

SIDHI: Stressing that the law was equal for all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said even his residence should be raided by Income Tax department if he was involved in any wrongdoing.

The Income Tax Department recently conducted raids on close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes had said the department has also detected a trail of Rs 20 crore suspect cash allegedly being moved to the "headquarters of a major political party in Delhi" from the house of an important person who lives on Tughlaq Road, home to many VIPs.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi said that in the Congress culture, corruption was the "only protocol".

Targeting the Congress on corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the party committed the "Tughlaq road election scam", whose money was being used for the poll campaign of its chief Rahul Gandhi.

"The food meant for children and pregnant women under a government scheme was snatched from them. The money was siphoned off to Tughlaq Road residence of a Congress leader in Delhi," Modi said.

"That money is being used for the poll campaign," he said, attacking Gandhi.

Modi also said money disbursed by the Central government for farmers in Madhya Pradesh under its schemes was yet to reach the beneficiaries.

He accused the Kamal Nath dispensation in the state of not sharing with the Centre the list of farmers requiring the help.

Taking a jibe at the MP chief minister, Modi said perhaps Kamal Nath was "too busy" to share the list with the Centre due to his Switzerland visit and political grooming of his son.

The prime minister also expounded pro-farmer and pro-women measures his government took.

Modi said Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had insulted soldiers with his reported remark that only those who cannot manage two square meals a day seek jobs in armed forces.

He also took potshots at "those from the opposition parties aspiring to become the next prime minister".

They have already ordered their tailors for new attires, he added.

Modi asked the people who from among the opposition wanting to become the PM can wipe out terrorism.

When they replied chanting his name, he said it not him but their "one vote" that would combat terrorism.