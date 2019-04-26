Home Nation

Fire breaks out inside Gwalior railway station canteen

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control.

Fire broke out inside Gwalior railway station canteen. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

GWALIOR: Fire broke out at Railway station canteen here on Friday. No casualties have been reported so far.

"All material inside the canteen was gutted into the fire, however, no casualties occurred," officials said. The fire broke out at the canteen situated on Platform 1 of Gwalior Railway station. 

"Prima facie short circuit was the cause of the fire," officials added. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

