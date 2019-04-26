Fire breaks out inside Gwalior railway station canteen

By ANI

GWALIOR: Fire broke out at Railway station canteen here on Friday. No casualties have been reported so far.

"All material inside the canteen was gutted into the fire, however, no casualties occurred," officials said. The fire broke out at the canteen situated on Platform 1 of Gwalior Railway station.

Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out in canteen at Gwalior railway station, today; Fire under control now, no casualties/injuries reported pic.twitter.com/hCugnVWa3o — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

"Prima facie short circuit was the cause of the fire," officials added. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.