Home Nation

‘Hurt’ by comments, Hemant Karkare’s former colleague to fight polls against Sadhvi Pragya Singh

Sixty-year-old Riyazuddin Deshmukh, for whom the Ashok Chakra awardee was a guru (mentor), has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from Bhopal.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Hurt by 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s controversial remarks on ex-Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, a retired officer of Maharashtra Police has plunged into the Lok Sabha poll battle in Madhya Pradesh.

Sixty-year-old Riyazuddin Deshmukh, for whom the Ashok Chakra awardee was a guru (mentor), has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from Bhopal.

“I worked under Hemant Karkare sir as a sub-inspector in 1988, while he was the SP of Akola. Since then I stayed in touch with him and learnt from him. Thakur’s remarks, dubbing my mentor and senior as a deshdrohi (traitor) has compelled me to fight the polls,” said Deshmukh.

ALSO READ: Sadhvi Pragya ‘curses’ then eats her words after backlash over Hemant Karkare remark

Creating a new controversy, Thakur called Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh a terrorist while addressing a rally in Sehore. “He (Digvijaya) got factories closed during his rule, which ruined your lives. Uma Didi (Uma Bharti) had defeated him 16 years back... Now, another sanyasin has come to put an end to his political career,” said Thakur. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader Fatima Rasool Siddiqui ‘Gudiya,’ who unsuccessfully contested the 2018 polls from Bhopal North, has refused to campaign for Thakur. She said there were better candidates who could have been fielded by the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riyazuddin Deshmukh Pragya Singh Thakur Malegaon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp