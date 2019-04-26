Islamists threaten Sufi mosques in Sri Lanka: Police

By IANS

COLOMBO: Police in Sri Lanka issued a warning on Friday that some "Islamic fundamentalists" were planning another spate of bombings targeting traditional Sufi mosques in the country known as 'Kuppu Palli' or 'Auliya' mosques.

The warning letter was posted online and on social media platforms, the Daily Mirror reported.

Security around mosques has been strengthened following the threat.

The reported threat follows the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Sri Lanka which killed 359 people and injured hundreds.