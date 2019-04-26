Modi government's 5 years spent on washing UPA's sins, next term will be for development: Aaditya Thackeray

By PTI

PALGHAR: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Thursday said the Modi government had to spend five years in "washing away the sins" of the erstwhile Congress-led dispensation.

He said the next five years of the Modi government will be dedicated to real development. Thackeray was speaking while addressing an election rally at Dahanu in Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, where sitting MP Rajendra Gavit seeking re-election.

Gavit had quit the BJP and joined the Shiv Sena last month. Lashing out at the Congress, Thackeray alleged that the previous government led by the party indulged in corruption.

"In the past five years, the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-led dispensation in the state were busy washing away the sins of the Congress government.

In the next five years, real development works will be carried out," he said. He mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying if people vote for him, there will be "cartoon network" in power.

Thackeray also claimed that he has seen a saffron wave while touring Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha campaign.

"People have high hopes from us and we will live up to their expectations," he said.

The final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on April 29.