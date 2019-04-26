Home Nation

Modi government's 5 years spent on washing UPA's sins, next term will be for development: Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray also claimed that he has seen a saffron wave while touring Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha campaign.

Published: 26th April 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Thursday said the Modi government had to spend five years in "washing away the sins" of the erstwhile Congress-led dispensation.

He said the next five years of the Modi government will be dedicated to real development. Thackeray was speaking while addressing an election rally at Dahanu in Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, where sitting MP Rajendra Gavit seeking re-election.

Gavit had quit the BJP and joined the Shiv Sena last month. Lashing out at the Congress, Thackeray alleged that the previous government led by the party indulged in corruption.

"In the past five years, the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-led dispensation in the state were busy washing away the sins of the Congress government.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In the next five years, real development works will be carried out," he said. He mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying if people vote for him, there will be "cartoon network" in power.

Thackeray also claimed that he has seen a saffron wave while touring Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha campaign.

"People have high hopes from us and we will live up to their expectations," he said.

The final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on April 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp