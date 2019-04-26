Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Hans Raj Hans and actor Sunny Deol, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding more star power to the ruling party in election season.

Union Minister Vijay Goel welcomed Mehndi into the BJP at the party headquarters here. Also present on the occasion were Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, all Lok Sabha election candidates.

After joining the party, Mehndi said that he would campaign for Hans, who joined the BJP earlier this week. He has been fielded from the reserved North West Delhi seat replacing outgoing MP Udit Raj.

Mehndi said that he has no immediate plans for contesting elections.

Denied ticket, Udit Raj promptly joined the Congress calling the BJP an "anti-Dalit" party.