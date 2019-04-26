Home Nation

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

Daler Mehndi was welcomed into the party fold by Union Minister Vijay Goel at the party's Delhi unit office.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Daler Mehndi joins the BJP party

Singer Daler Mehndi joins the BJP party in the presence of senior party leader Vijay Goel and Lok Sabha candidate from North-West Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans at BJP office in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Hans Raj Hans and actor Sunny Deol, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding more star power to the ruling party in election season.

Union Minister Vijay Goel welcomed Mehndi into the BJP at the party headquarters here. Also present on the occasion were Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, all Lok Sabha election candidates.

After joining the party, Mehndi said that he would campaign for Hans, who joined the BJP earlier this week. He has been fielded from the reserved North West Delhi seat replacing outgoing MP Udit Raj.

Mehndi said that he has no immediate plans for contesting elections.

Denied ticket, Udit Raj promptly joined the Congress calling the BJP an "anti-Dalit" party.

